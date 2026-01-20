Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $284 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

