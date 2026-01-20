Interactive Brokers Group Aktie 2812198 / US45841N1072
20.01.2026 22:56:18
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4
(RTTNews) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $284 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $0.65 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.38 billion last year.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $284 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.64 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.