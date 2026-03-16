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16.03.2026 03:36:05

Indian Shares Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Monday, though volatility cannot be ruled out as the ongoing U.S.-Iran war enters its third week.

Brent crude prices remain elevated above $100 a barrel despite the Trump administration announcing plans to reveal a new coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned NATO's future is at risk if the allies don't assist in opening the ley oil shipping route amid rising oil prices.

Gulf Arab states reported new missile and drone attacks on Sunday after Iran threatened to widen its campaign. Amid rumors of his death, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly posted a video of himself at a coffee shop.

Geopolitical developments along with the release of macroeconomic data including reports on WPI inflation, balance of trade data and foreign exchange reserves may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning amid growing concerns about elevated energy prices and the potential impact on inflation and economic growth.

Solid Chinese data helped cap regional losses, with both industrial output and retail sales growth beating expectations in the first two months of the year.

Meanwhile, senior American and Chinese economic officials concluded negotiations in Paris, focusing on agricultural trade, critical minerals access, and new trade management frameworks ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of Mach. Trump has indicated the summit might be delayed.

The dollar was subdued in early Asian trade while gold dipped below $5,200 an ounce. The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates ?unchanged when it ?meets this week.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as investors digested mixed economic data and watched the escalating Middle East conflict.

U.S. GDP growth for the fourth quarter was revised sharply lower to 0.7 percent and consumer sentiment ebbed in early March on worries about higher energy costs, fueling stagflation fears.

A separate report revealed that consumer spending increased slightly more than expected in January.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent and the Dow dipped 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended firmly in the red on Friday as hostilities in the Middle East showed few signs of easing, with U.S. President Trump calling Iranian regime leaders "deranged scumbags" and adding he has the "great honor" to kill.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia
13.03.26 Marktüberblick: Quartalszahlen im Fokus
13.03.26 SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
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12.03.26 Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.03.26 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’839.27 13.03.2026 17:30:11
Long 11’977.56 18.35 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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