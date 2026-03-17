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17.03.2026 03:38:13

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after a rise in global markets led by a rebound in technology shares and easing oil prices.

The upside, however, may remain capped after several U.S. allies, including Germany, Spain, and Italy, have declined President Trump's request to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for a fifth of global energy shipments. Meanwhile, Iran said it was ready to take the Middle East war "as far as necessary".

Brent crude prices jumped nearly 3 percent this morning, climbing back towards the $105-a-barrel mark, while WTI crude futures were up 2.7 percent.

The Bank for International Settlements on Monday urged central banks not to rush reactions to the Iran crisis-driven spike in global energy prices, calling it a textbook case of when to "look through" a supply shock.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively on Monday after a late-session rally following reports that two Indian-flagged oil tankers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The rupee closed slightly higher at 92.3700 per dollar.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 9,366 crore on Monday, marking the highest sell-off since October 28, 2025, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 12,593 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning despite U.S. President Donald Trump requesting a delay to his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for about a month.

Gold was modestly higher at $5,027 an ounce ahead of major central bank decisions. The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies, with the Japanese yen weakening despite verbal warnings from authorities.

Just days before the policy decision, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said today that underlying inflation was gradually accelerating toward the central bank's 2 percent target because of rising oil prices.

U.S. stocks rebounded overnight while the dollar and Treasury yields dipped as oil prices pulled back from recent highs amid efforts to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent as Nvidia's biggest event of the year kicked off and reports suggested that Meta Platforms plans to lay off 20 percent or more of its workforce.

The S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the Dow climbed 0.8 percent after U.S. Treasury Secretary announced allowing Iranian oil tankers to transit through the key oil shipping route in order to maintain global oil supplies.

European stocks closed higher on Monday after having struggled for direction till around noon. The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16.03.26 UniCredit greift nach der Commerzbank
16.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Geldpolitik in Serie
16.03.26 SMI verlangsamt Talfahrt
16.03.26 Marktüberblick: Versorgeraktien im Rallymodus
13.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia
12.03.26 Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’426.11 19.16 BDASDU
Short 13’679.77 13.81 SHRB5U
Short 14’190.26 8.92 S7LBMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’894.15 16.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’343.70 19.60 S9VBDU
Long 12’079.41 13.96 SXMBOU
Long 11’550.50 8.92 SKCBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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