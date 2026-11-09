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09.11.2026 03:41:15

Indian Shares Seen Opening On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a muted note on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets as strong U.S. jobs data reinforced bets of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December.

Lingering global concerns surrounding the AI trade, September-quarter earnings, the release of domestic inflation data, and flow of foreign funds may influence trading sentiment as the holiday-shortened week progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Sunday's special Muhurat trading session, snapping their seven-session winning streak.

Asian markets were mixed this morning while U.S. equity futures ticked lower after Nvidia's board said it's probing CEO Jensen Huang's spy case.

China's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics reported earlier today - missing analyst expectations of 0.8 percent.

The producer price index accelerated to 5.7 percent from 5.0 percent in September due to higher global oil and commodity costs.

The U.S. dollar held near recent highs while gold rebounded to trade above $4,100 an ounce as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data due this week for additional clues on the rate outlook.

Traders currently assign an almost 80 percent probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike by year-end.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 1 percent to trade below $98 a barrel in early Asian trade, extending last week's losses after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order more attacks on Iran as long as talks continue on Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

However, he left the door open for additional strikes, claiming three U.S. aircraft carriers were positioned in the region and that the U.S. had identified Iranian bridges and power plants as potential targets.

Ahead of a G7 meeting in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran talks have made no progress, describing Tehran's demands so far as unacceptable and warning that the U.S. could respond to threats against its forces.

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed responsibility for six missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including Aramco facilities, Riyadh airport, and troops on both sides.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as tech stocks steadied after suffering one of their worst routs in years on concerns over an AI investment slowdown.

Overall gains remained capped somewhat as a strong October jobs report added to the case for a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Treasury yields rose as data showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 165,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for the addition of 62,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in September and there was a net upward revision of 84,000 jobs in the previous two months, adding to signs of labor-market strength.

Separate data revealed that a measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose in November to the highest level in three months despite lingering concerns about inflation, stock turbulence, and a potential AI bubble.

While the Dow dropped half a percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.1 percent after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.

European stocks fell sharply on Friday on fears of tighter AI regulation in the United States, following the Democrats' sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

The pan-European STOXX lost 1 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 1 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an

Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.

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Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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06.11.26 Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
06.11.26 KI-Bedenken nehmen zu
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05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’347.32 19.57 S7BCUU
Short 15’649.11 13.99 STBNIU
Short 16’274.72 8.80 SXB66U
SMI-Kurs: 14’796.50 06.11.2026 17:30:15
Long 14’107.33 19.96 SPBTLU
Long 13’764.60 13.67 S0S2BU
Long 13’154.91 8.86 SJBCVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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