IDEX Aktie 940669 / US45167R1041

05.12.2025 04:01:59

IDEX Appoints Sean Gillen As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced the appointment of Sean M. Gillen as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 5, 2026. Akhil Mahendra, who has served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since May 2025, will return to his role as Vice President, Corporate Development.

Gillen joins IDEX after serving for nearly seven years as Chief Financial Officer of AAR CORP. (AIR). Prior to AAR CORP., Gillen was Vice President and Treasurer of building materials manufacturer USG Corporation, and before that, he was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Global Industrial Investment Banking Division.

The Company also announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Flores will be departing IDEX to pursue another employment opportunity, effective December 19, 2025. Following her departure, the Company intends to fill the role externally with a focus on talent strategy and culture.