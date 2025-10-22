Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie 43565869 / GB00BG0TPX62

22.10.2025 18:16:15

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.37 EUR 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

22-Oct-2025 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

22 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

22 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

62,123

Highest price paid per share:

124.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

118.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

121.2917p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 333,015 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,408,561 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

121.2917p

62,123

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

500

120.20

08:14:37

00357826540TRLO1

XLON

407

120.20

08:14:37

00357826541TRLO1

XLON

636

119.00

08:15:35

00357826609TRLO1

XLON

61

119.60

08:36:25

00357828286TRLO1

XLON

617

119.60

08:36:25

00357828287TRLO1

XLON

1216

119.20

08:36:51

00357828313TRLO1

XLON

633

118.20

08:42:45

00357828786TRLO1

XLON

646

118.20

08:43:41

00357828880TRLO1

XLON

645

119.00

09:12:44

00357830955TRLO1

XLON

1086

119.60

09:18:14

00357831283TRLO1

XLON

36

119.40

09:23:21

00357831469TRLO1

XLON

609

119.40

09:23:21

00357831470TRLO1

XLON

668

119.00

09:36:43

00357832106TRLO1

XLON

1300

119.00

09:48:54

00357832646TRLO1

XLON

678

118.80

10:08:31

00357833443TRLO1

XLON

1

118.80

10:08:31

00357833444TRLO1

XLON

373

119.40

10:08:33

00357833446TRLO1

XLON

274

119.40

10:09:33

00357833474TRLO1

XLON

23

119.40

10:09:33

00357833475TRLO1

XLON

191

119.40

10:09:33

00357833476TRLO1

XLON

2

119.40

10:09:33

00357833477TRLO1

XLON

60

119.40

10:09:33

00357833478TRLO1

XLON

545

120.40

10:51:15

00357835653TRLO1

XLON

101

120.40

10:51:15

00357835654TRLO1

XLON

94

120.60

10:51:15

00357835657TRLO1

XLON

974

120.60

10:51:15

00357835658TRLO1

XLON

212

121.00

10:51:58

00357835682TRLO1

XLON

975

121.00

10:51:58

00357835683TRLO1

XLON

626

121.00

10:51:58

00357835684TRLO1

XLON

199

121.20

10:52:12

00357835702TRLO1

XLON

684

121.00

10:56:30

00357835888TRLO1

XLON

1315

121.40

10:57:12

00357835911TRLO1

XLON

81

122.00

10:59:55

00357836055TRLO1

XLON

1094

122.00

10:59:55

00357836056TRLO1

XLON

626

121.20

11:05:23

00357836376TRLO1

XLON

659

121.00

11:05:29

00357836381TRLO1

XLON

721

121.60

11:18:43

00357836978TRLO1

XLON

11

121.60

11:20:14

00357837110TRLO1

XLON

84

121.80

11:23:02

00357837272TRLO1

XLON

638

121.60

11:23:06

00357837278TRLO1

XLON

154

121.80

11:30:32

00357837647TRLO1

XLON

308

121.80

11:30:32

00357837648TRLO1

XLON

825

121.60

11:32:20

00357837692TRLO1

XLON

1140

121.60

11:32:20

00357837693TRLO1

XLON

1991

121.60

11:35:27

00357837837TRLO1

XLON

667

121.40

11:44:51

00357838299TRLO1

XLON

289

121.00

12:07:30

00357839263TRLO1

XLON

344

121.00

12:10:07

00357839388TRLO1

XLON

289

121.00

12:10:07

00357839389TRLO1

XLON

661

121.00

12:38:13

00357840936TRLO1

XLON

660

120.40

12:39:04

00357840970TRLO1

XLON

62

120.00

12:45:08

00357841234TRLO1

XLON

407

120.00

12:51:54

00357841592TRLO1

XLON

469

119.80

12:58:25

00357841881TRLO1

XLON

28

119.80

12:58:25

00357841882TRLO1

XLON

159

120.40

13:45:02

00357844403TRLO1

XLON

78

120.60

13:45:13

00357844409TRLO1

XLON

68

120.60

13:45:21

00357844416TRLO1

XLON

72

120.40

13:46:01

00357844512TRLO1

XLON

554

120.40

13:46:01

00357844513TRLO1

XLON

3055

121.00

14:36:18

00357847383TRLO1

XLON

3996

121.00

14:36:18

00357847384TRLO1

XLON

391

120.60

14:36:18

00357847385TRLO1

XLON

391

120.60

14:36:18

00357847386TRLO1

XLON

257

120.40

14:36:20

00357847388TRLO1

XLON

281

120.40

14:36:20

00357847389TRLO1

XLON

110

120.40

14:36:20

00357847390TRLO1

XLON

602

120.60

14:40:25

00357847983TRLO1

XLON

66

120.60

14:40:25

00357847984TRLO1

XLON

668

120.60

14:44:03

00357848288TRLO1

XLON

1410

121.00

14:50:12

00357849097TRLO1

XLON

635

120.80

14:50:12

00357849098TRLO1

XLON

685

121.00

14:50:48

00357849154TRLO1

XLON

681

121.00

14:51:07

00357849203TRLO1

XLON

621

121.60

14:51:38

00357849239TRLO1

XLON

27

121.60

14:51:38

00357849240TRLO1

XLON

1855

122.00

14:54:44

00357849461TRLO1

XLON

683

122.00

14:59:58

00357850023TRLO1

XLON

2056

122.80

15:20:00

00357852078TRLO1

XLON

704

122.80

15:25:12

00357852507TRLO1

XLON

1267

122.80

15:25:12

00357852508TRLO1

XLON

38

122.60

15:27:54

00357852870TRLO1

XLON

1275

122.60

15:27:54

00357852871TRLO1

XLON

1317

122.40

15:27:54

00357852872TRLO1

XLON

659

122.00

15:28:04

00357852884TRLO1

XLON

659

122.00

15:28:04

00357852885TRLO1

XLON

630

122.20

15:28:10

00357852890TRLO1

XLON

382

123.60

15:38:15

00357853567TRLO1

XLON

651

123.20

15:40:23

00357853758TRLO1

XLON

650

123.20

15:40:23

00357853759TRLO1

XLON

685

123.00

15:40:24

00357853760TRLO1

XLON

200

123.60

16:01:31

00357855707TRLO1

XLON

1164

123.60

16:01:31

00357855708TRLO1

XLON

1307

123.80

16:08:53

00357856197TRLO1

XLON

1277

124.00

16:09:56

00357856318TRLO1

XLON

1262

123.80

16:10:52

00357856403TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 405905
EQS News ID: 2217166

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

