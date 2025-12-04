|
04.12.2025 07:16:32
Formycon, MS Pharma Sign Commercialization Partnership For Keytruda Biosimilar
(RTTNews) - Formycon AG (FYB.DE) and MS Pharma have entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement for the commercialization of FYB206, Formycon's biosimilar candidate to Keytruda, in the Middle East and North Africa. The agreement includes an option for future technology transfer. Formycon will receive an upfront remuneration and will be eligible for further payments contingent on the achievement of certain milestones, which are expected to total up to the high single-digit million euro range. Formycon will also receive a significant share of the gross profits generated in the region.
"FYB206 is currently approaching the end of its clinical development phase, and we expect results for the primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2026", said Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.
