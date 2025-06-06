Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’332 0.1%  SPI 16’996 0.1%  Dow 42’320 -0.3%  DAX 24’260 -0.3%  Euro 0.9387 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’404 -0.1%  Gold 3’363 0.3%  Bitcoin 84’990 2.0%  Dollar 0.8216 0.3%  Öl 65.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Aktienempfehlung Allianz-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG verringert Einstufung der Allianz-Aktie auf Hold
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Freitagvormittag
Tesla-Aktie erholt sich wieder: Streit von Musk und Trump belastet den Kurs zeitweise stark
Warburg Research: Brenntag SE-Aktie erhält Buy
SDAX-Wert Sixt SE St-Aktie: Sixt SE St-Aktionäre erhalten weniger Dividende
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 10:15:20

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Dowlais Group plc

Investec PLCShs
6.30 EUR 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Dowlais Group Plc        
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Broker to Dowlais Group Plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:05th June 2025

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary shares

Purchases

2,397,675

66.8

65.6


Ordinary shares

Sales

2,444,078

66.65

66

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:06th June 2025
Contact name:Abhishek Gawde
Telephone number:+91-9923757332

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Talanx
NEU✅ ANEA
NEU✅ Commerzbank

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ TransDigm
❌ FISERV
❌ Motorola Solutions

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
09:19 Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert nach Kaufempfehlung
06:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
05.06.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
04.06.25 Logo WHS CrowdStrike-Aktie nach Zahlen im Sinkflug – Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
04.06.25 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Krypto-Investment in Zeiten des Wandels
04.06.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
03.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Richemont, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’807.84 19.71 ISSMNU
Short 13’087.34 13.61 B1LSOU
Short 13’573.88 8.83 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’328.65 06.06.2025 10:25:51
Long 11’787.45 19.25 BNAS9U
Long 11’547.41 14.00 B1FSHU
Long 11’013.73 8.74 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave-Aktie tief im Minus: D-Wave Quantum bereitet Kapitalmassnahme vor
Eutelsat-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Hanwha Systems steigt komplett aus Eutelsat aus
Schwarzer Schwan für Alphabet-Aktie? Barclays warnt vor möglichem Kurseinbruch
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
EZB und US-Jobdaten im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Circle-Aktie +168 Prozent: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle wird zum grossen Erfolg
ams-OSRAM-Aktie steigt: ams-OSRAM lizenziert Batteriemarken an Eures
P&G-Aktie fällt: Abbau von 7'000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Canopy Growth am Nachmittag gefragt
Ausblick: Broadcom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}