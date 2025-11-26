Otsuka Holdings Aktie 12027218 / JP3188220002
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
26.11.2025 02:30:51
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For Otsuka's VOYXACT In IgAN
(RTTNews) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of VOYXACT (sibeprenlimab-szsi). The therapy is indicated for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk of disease progression.
VOYXACT is a self-administered subcutaneous injection, dosed once every four weeks. The approval was based on interim results from the VISIONARY Phase 3 clinical trial, where VOYXACT demonstrated a significant placebo-adjusted treatment effect—achieving a 51% reduction in proteinuria at nine months of treatment (50% with VOYXACT vs. 2% with placebo, n=320).
Importantly, VOYXACT is the first and only therapy designed to block A-Proliferation-Inducing-Ligand (APRIL), representing a novel mechanism of action in the treatment of IgAN.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: Otsuka präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Otsuka präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Otsuka stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)