Event Captions And Video Search Bring Evolving Intelligence To Arlo Secure Subscribers

Arlo Secure 6 expands on the previously introduced Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, Custom Detection and Advanced Audio Detection capabilities to add Event Captions and Video Search. These intelligent features mark a major step forward in how users interact with and extract value from their security footage. They empower users to instantly find and understand what's happening in their homes or businesses, without having to sift through hours of footage.



Event captions: A smart summary of every moment



Arlo's new event caption feature generates concise and accurate descriptions of motion detected events. Whether it's a person walking up the driveway or a package being delivered, users can gain a quick understanding of the camera's footage without needing to view the video itself.



Video search: Find what you are looking for, fast



This new functionality enables users to quickly locate their desired event by searching with keywords, descriptions, or specific time ranges, eliminating the need to manually sift through your video library and ensuring the most relevant moments can be identified and shared. Users can also search using natural language – simply describe the event you're interested in, and Arlo will find the corresponding recording.



Arlo understands that modern security isn't just about recording what happens, it's about making sense of it, fast. With the introduction of AI-powered Event Captions and Video Search, Arlo Secure 6 goes beyond traditional surveillance to deliver context, clarity, and control in real time. By combining intelligent detection with intuitive search capabilities, Arlo is empowering users to interact with their security footage more efficiently and meaningfully than ever before. And as part of Arlo's commitment to delivering ongoing value, these upgrades reflect Arlo's continued effort to enhance the quality of its service at no additional cost to consumers. Arlo's Secure 6 AI-driven enhancements are more than an update; it's a smarter, faster, more intuitive way to stay connected to what matters most.



Arlo's Event Caption feature is available now for new and existing users* through the Arlo Secure app. Video Search will roll out in the coming months. A 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus is included with the purchase of select Arlo products. However, premium features like 30-day cloud storage, advanced detection (people, packages, vehicles), activity zones and the new Secure 6 Plus features; Event Captions & Video Search, require a paid subscription after the trial.



Visit



*Event Captions and Video Search is included on Secure Plus plans purchased since September 2024.

Hashtag: #Arlo

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

