10.06.2025 04:30:12
Arlo Announces New Audio AI Smart Home Security Feature In Upgrade To Secure Plus Service Plan
Newly Added Arlo Intelligence-Powered Feature Empowers Arlo Secure Subscribers to Make Better Informed Decisions to Protect What Matters MostSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, has just announced the next evolution of Arlo's industry-leading home security subscription service in Australia & New Zealand featuring groundbreaking AI technology, Advanced Audio Detection.
"Arlo continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home security with our relentless focus on industry-first innovations," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer at Arlo. "Leveraging Arlo Intelligence, a high-performance smart security AI engine with robust detection and recognition capabilities, Arlo Secure delivers a smarter, more personalised security experience that empowers quick and informed decision making."
Arlo Secure Plus enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Powered by Arlo Intelligence, Arlo Secure provides an intuitive, informed security experience with real, tangible value to users. Its comprehensive suite of AI features help users better understand what's happening in and around their homes, allowing for quick and appropriate responses to potential emergency events.
Arlo Secure Plus has now expanded on the previously introduced Person Recognition, Vehicle Recognition, and Custom Detection capabilities to add Advanced Audio Detection. This new capability notifies users when critical sounds such as screams, gunshots, dog barks, glass breaking, or Smoke/CO alarms are detected. Each alert is designed to provide real-time awareness and enable swift action, further strengthening Arlo's commitment to proactive, intelligent security.
Advanced Audio Detection includes:
Across Australia and New Zealand, Advanced Audio Detection will be supported on the Essential Indoor 2K & Wired Floodlight and available to customers starting this month. A 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus is included with the purchase of these and other Arlo products.
For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and comprehensive list of features and services, visit www.arlo.com.
Hashtag: #Arlo
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.
News Source: Arlo Technologies
10/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
