European Stocks Close On Firm Note As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Continue To Lift Sentiment

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, and amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December. Investors continued to closely follow Ukraine peace stocks, in addition to digesting the latest batch of economic data from the U.S.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.91%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.78%, Germany's DAX ended stronger by 0.97%, and France's CAC 40 settled with a gain of 0.83%. Switzerland's SMI finished 0.93% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed on a strong note.

Iceland and Norway edged up marginally. Turkiye ended weak, while Portugal closed flat.

In the UK market, shares of home improvement retailer Kingfisher surged more than 6% after the company raised its profit outlook. For the third quarter, the company posted sales of GBP 3.252 billion, up 1% from last year. On like-for-like basis, sales grew by 0.9%.

Kingfisher expects adjusted pre-tax income of GBP 540 million to GBP 570 million for the full-year, compared with the earlier guidance of GBP 480 million to GBP 540 million.

Airtel Africa climbed 6.5%. Burberry Group, Barratt Redrow, Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Mondi, Antofagasta, Howden Joinery Group, British American Tobacco, St. James's Place, Informa, Vodafone Group, Barclays and Games Workshop gained 2 to 5%.

Beazley tanked more than 9% after the company warned of growth slowdown. The company has cut its annual insurance written premiums forecast to a growth rate of flat to low single digits from an earlier forecast of low to mid single digits.

Easyjet ended 1.52% down, despite reporting better-than-expected full-year operating profit..

Intertek Group lost 5.71%. Pearson, BAE Systems, Compass Group, Auto Trader Group and BP also closed notably lower.

In the German market, Heidelberg Materials surged more than 6%. Continental, Daimler Truck Holding, Merck, Commerzbank, Infineon, Siemens and Qiagen gained 2 to 3.4%.

Volkswagen, Munich RE, Porsche Automobil Holdings, Deutsche Telekom, Zalando, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Hannover Rueck and Rheinmetall also posted strong gains.

Scout24, RWE and SAP lost 1.2 to 2%. Vonovia and Siemens Energy settled modestly lower.

In the French market, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas climbed 2 to 4.1%. Michelin gained nearly 2%.

Accor, Vinci, EssilorLuxottica, Credit Agricole, Safran, Veolia Environment, Renault and Publicis Group also ended notably higher.

Revised data from Destatis showed the German economy stagnated in the third quarter as growth in investment was offset by the weakness in exports.

The statistical office confirmed that gross domestic product remained unchanged on a quarterly basis, following a decline of 0.2% in the second quarter.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that gross fixed capital formation increased 0.3%, following the decline in the previous quarter. Investment in equipment, primarily machinery, tools and vehicles grew 1.1% from a quarter ago. On the other hand, construction investment fell 0.5%.

Overall consumption remained flat in the third quarter. Private consumption declined 0.3%, which was the first fall since the fourth quarter of 2023 as households spent less on restaurants and accommodation services. By contrast, government spending advanced 0.8% from a quarter ago.

Foreign trade provided no positive impetus to the growth. Exports of goods and services were down 0.7%, while imports remained flat from the previous quarter.

French consumer confidence weakened in November after improving in October, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer sentiment index dropped marginally to 89 in November from 90 in October. Moreover, the score continued to remain below its long-term average of 100.

Assessment about personal financial situation, both past and future remained virtually stable. The corresponding balances of opinion lost one point each to -21 and -12, respectively.

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

Novo Nordisk-Aktie tiefrot: Preisdruck und gescheiterte Alzheimer-Studien
TKMS-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger reagieren auf neue Analystenbewertungen
Aktien von CureVac und BionTech im Fokus: Aktionäre stimmen heute über Übernahme ab
Alphabet-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Boom, Buffett-Einstieg und starke Quartalszahlen treiben Kurs
Rheinmetall-Aktie höher: Investition in Mixed-Reality-Technologie - auch Aktien von HENSOLDT und RENK steigen
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Neue Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Market-Perform
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefrot: Neue Compliance-Chefin & Ausbau im Nahen Osten
Deutsche Telekom setzt Aktienrückkauf fort - Aktie schwächer
Ausblick: Alibaba-Aktie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
19:35 Flughafen-Blockierer müssen über 400.000 Euro an Eurowings zahlen
19:27 ROUNDUP 4: USA und Ukraine einig über Friedensplan - was sagt Moskau?
19:20 EU-Einigung: Strengere Regeln gegen illegalen Welpenhandel
19:15 ROUNDUP 2: Unter Deutschlands Paketboten ist die Stimmung schlecht
18:56 Flughafen Wien-Schwechat baut keine dritte Piste
18:28 Wadephul an Israel: Mehr Hilfe in Gazastreifen lassen
18:23 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gewinnt weiter - Ukraine stimmt Friedensplan zu
18:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Ende des Ukraine-Krieges
18:13 US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne
18:04 Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf baldiges Ende des Ukraine-Krieges