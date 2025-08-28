EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet With Further Debt Reductions

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

The conversion of debts to common stock at current share prices enables Company to better utilize cash flow from operations to invest in critical minerals, alternative currencies and royalty opportunities

FISHERS, IN - August 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today that it has come to agreement with a holder of promissory notes to exchange their debt for shares of restricted common stock of the Company at current share prices. This transaction further positions the Company for future growth and results in an increase in shareholder equity of RMCO to just over $14 million. The continued strengthening of the balance sheet will enable the Company to more aggressively utilize future cash flows to focus on portfolio growth, expansion, stock repurchases, and, if authorized, future dividends.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to have this debt holder of the Company show his confidence in our growth trajectory to agree to convert his promissory notes into restricted shares of common stock, thereby participating in the upside potential of our share price along with our other shareholders. Additionally, continuing to strengthen our balance sheet is imperative as we continue our growth as a business. We are evaluating multiple opportunities that could add to the future cash flow generation, and the current market is also presenting numerous attractive investment opportunities and with our continued balance sheet strengthening, we have increased flexibility to invest our excess cash flow in new and existing opportunities.”

Investment areas of interest are alternative investments in both public and private companies focusing on:

critical minerals & infrastructure-based metals

gold, silver and precious metals

data centers and storage facilities

nontraditional streaming opportunities focusing on environmental improvement.

Please send opportunities of interest to info@royaltymgmtcorp.com for our investment team to evaluate.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

