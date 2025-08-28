Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’208 0.0%  SPI 16’955 0.1%  Dow 45’529 -0.1%  DAX 24’083 0.2%  Euro 0.9359 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’410 0.3%  Gold 3’407 0.3%  Bitcoin 90’729 1.8%  Dollar 0.8027 0.1%  Öl 67.8 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bayer-Aktie im Fokus: Währungsschwäche und Rechtsstreitigkeiten bleiben Risikofaktoren
BitMine-Aktie im Fokus: Tom Lee setzt Milliarden-Wette auf Ethereum statt Bitcoin
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch in Rot: NVIDIA mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Gericht lässt Betrugsklage gegen Elon Musk zu
Zweites Quartal: US-Wirtschaft wächst unerwartet stark um 3,3 Prozent
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.08.2025 15:33:51

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet With Further Debt Reductions

American Acquisition Opportunit a
2.02 USD 11.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet With Further Debt Reductions

28.08.2025 / 15:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The conversion of debts to common stock at current share prices enables Company to better utilize cash flow from operations to invest in critical minerals, alternative currencies and royalty opportunities

FISHERS, IN - August 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce today that it has come to agreement with a holder of promissory notes to exchange their debt for shares of restricted common stock of the Company at current share prices. This transaction further positions the Company for future growth and results in an increase in shareholder equity of RMCO to just over $14 million. The continued strengthening of the balance sheet will enable the Company to more aggressively utilize future cash flows to focus on portfolio growth, expansion, stock repurchases, and, if authorized, future dividends. 

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are pleased to have this debt holder of the Company show his confidence in our growth trajectory to agree to convert his promissory notes into restricted shares of common stock, thereby participating in the upside potential of our share price along with our other shareholders.  Additionally, continuing to strengthen our balance sheet is imperative as we continue our growth as a business. We are evaluating multiple opportunities that could add to the future cash flow generation, and the current market is also presenting numerous attractive investment opportunities and with our continued balance sheet strengthening, we have increased flexibility to invest our excess cash flow in new and existing opportunities.”

Investment areas of interest are alternative investments in both public and private companies focusing on:

  • critical minerals & infrastructure-based metals
  • gold, silver and precious metals
  • data centers and storage facilities
  • nontraditional streaming opportunities focusing on environmental improvement.

Please send opportunities of interest to info@royaltymgmtcorp.com for our investment team to evaluate. 

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. 

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve
Chief Executive Officer
www.royaltymgmtcorp.com
(646) 245-2465 

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.

28.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
United States
ISIN: US02369M1027
EQS News ID: 2190216

 
End of News EQS News Service

2190216  28.08.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?