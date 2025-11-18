EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG: Change in the composition of the Management Board at year-end

EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ProCredit Holding AG: Change in the composition of the Management Board at year-end



18.11.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

ProCredit Holding AG: Change in the composition of the Management Board at year-end

Dr Gian Marco Felice to depart from the Management Board of ProCredit Holding by mutual agreement at the end of 2025 in order to take the next step in his professional journey

Duties will be distributed among the other Management Board members

Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2025 – The Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG and Dr Gian Marco Felice have agreed that Dr Felice’s Management Board contract will end as of 31 December 2025.

Dr Felice is currently a member of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG; he is responsible for Group and ProCredit Holding IT. He is also chairperson or member of the supervisory boards of several affiliates. Dr Felice will be departing from the Management Board by mutual agreement at the end of 2025.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Felice for more than five years of work on the Management Board of ProCredit Holding and for 23 years of service to the ProCredit group.

Rainer Ottenstein, Chair of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG, commented: “It is with sincere appreciation that we acknowledge the meaningful contribution Dr Gian Marco Felice has made in shaping the growth and success of our group over the years. His profound expertise and unwavering commitment have left an enduring mark.

On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to him for his many years of dedicated service and tireless efforts on behalf of the ProCredit group.

As we continue our collaboration until the end of the year, I look forward to continuing our work together. I wish him nothing but the very best, both professionally and personally, as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey.”

It is planned to distribute Dr Felice’s duties among the other members of the Management Board.

Contact:

Petra Vielhaber, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 249, mobile: +49 171 686 5932, e-mail: Petra.Vielhaber@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG

ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company’s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group’s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: https://www.procredit-holding.com/



