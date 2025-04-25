EQS-News: Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Scientific publication

Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025



25.04.2025 / 15:39 CET/CEST

Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2025 – Pentixapharm, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, will present new pre-clinical data on its novel antibody GT-008 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago. The presentation highlights GT-008’s unique glycan-dependent binding mechanism, a key advancement for immunotherapy and radioconjugate development.

GT-008 is a first-in-class, glycan-dependent monoclonal antibody targeting CD24, a surface protein implicated in tumor progression. By recognizing a tumor-associated O-glycoform of CD24—limited in healthy tissue—the antibody shows high affinity and specificity for cancer cells, while binding to CD24-expressing healthy cells is strongly reduced. This lowers the potential for on-target/off-tumor activity, overcoming key limitations of conventional CD24-targeting antibodies and other binding modalities.

GT-008 retains strong binding and internalization in a range of solid tumors, including endometrial, breast, ovarian, and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Its format enables flexible payload integration—ranging from cytotoxics to radiotherapeutics—supporting diverse therapeutic modalities. An in vitro and in vivo proof-of-concept study using a radiolabeled version is currently underway—laying the groundwork for what could become the first radioconjugated antibody in Pentixapharm’s development pipeline.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Improving druggability of a promising tumor target by the novel glycosylation-dependent mAb GT-008 for treatment of solid tumors

Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric Proteins Session Start Time: April 28, 2025, 2PM CDT

April 28, 2025, 2PM CDT Location: Poster Section 35

Poster Section 35 Poster Board Number: 24

24 Presentation Number : 3429

: 3429 Location: AACR 2025, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois

The poster can be found here: Link

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based, first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals with strong differentiation and commercialization potential across high-need diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Its pipeline comprises CXCR4-targeted compounds in clinical development and a portfolio of early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates, aimed at treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems.

