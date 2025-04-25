Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.04.2025 15:39:33

EQS-News: Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025

Pentixapharm
2.96 EUR -1.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Scientific publication
Pentixapharm to Present First-in-Class Glycan-Dependent CD24 Antibody GT-008 for Solid Tumors at AACR 2025

25.04.2025 / 15:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2025 – Pentixapharm, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, will present new pre-clinical data on its novel antibody GT-008 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago. The presentation highlights GT-008’s unique glycan-dependent binding mechanism, a key advancement for immunotherapy and radioconjugate development.

GT-008 is a first-in-class, glycan-dependent monoclonal antibody targeting CD24, a surface protein implicated in tumor progression. By recognizing a tumor-associated O-glycoform of CD24—limited in healthy tissue—the antibody shows high affinity and specificity for cancer cells, while binding to CD24-expressing healthy cells is strongly reduced. This lowers the potential for on-target/off-tumor activity, overcoming key limitations of conventional CD24-targeting antibodies and other binding modalities.

GT-008 retains strong binding and internalization in a range of solid tumors, including endometrial, breast, ovarian, and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin. Its format enables flexible payload integration—ranging from cytotoxics to radiotherapeutics—supporting diverse therapeutic modalities. An in vitro and in vivo proof-of-concept study using a radiolabeled version is currently underway—laying the groundwork for what could become the first radioconjugated antibody in Pentixapharm’s development pipeline. 

Presentation Details:

  • Abstract Title: Improving druggability of a promising tumor target by the novel glycosylation-dependent mAb GT-008 for treatment of solid tumors
  • Session Title: Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric Proteins
  • Session Start Time: April 28, 2025, 2PM CDT
  • Location: Poster Section 35
  • Poster Board Number: 24
  • Presentation Number: 3429
  • Location: AACR 2025, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois

The poster can be found here: Link

 

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based, first-in-class radiopharmaceuticals with strong differentiation and commercialization potential across high-need diagnostic and therapeutic areas. Its pipeline comprises CXCR4-targeted compounds in clinical development and a portfolio of early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates, aimed at treating hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and diseases of the cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems.

 

For more information, please contact:

Pentixapharm Holding AG
Phillip Eckert, Investor Relations
ir@pentixapharm.com
Tel. +49 30 94893232
www.pentixapharm.com


25.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2124644

 
End of News EQS News Service

2124644  25.04.2025 CET/CEST

