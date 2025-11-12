Lenzing Aktie 428654 / AT0000644505
12.11.2025 09:00:04
EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 15 mn to strengthen position in the hygiene market
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing invests EUR 15 mn to strengthen position in the hygiene market
Lenzing, November 12, 2025 – The Lenzing AG is investing approximately EUR 15 mn to expand its production capacity for premium viscose fibers at its site in Lenzing, Austria. This strategic investment is part of the recently announced investment program of EUR 100 mn in total to secure the long-term competitiveness of Lenzing’s Austrian production sites. The capacity expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions to the global hygiene market. It also strengthens the company's role as a trusted provider of high-quality fibers for feminine care applications.
“This investment represents a strategic step forward – reinforcing one of the key pillars of our nonwovens business and strengthening the foundation for long-term growth and sustainable supply,” says Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG.
The focus is on increasing capacity and ensuring highest quality for the trilobal cross-section fiber VEOCEL™ Viscostar. This superior fiber outperforms conventional viscose in Syngina values with its distinct cross-section greatly contributing to efficient absorbency in tampon products. The expansion will enable Lenzing to meet growing demand from strategic customers while ensuring the highest quality standards.
“Lenzing’s commitment to delivering sustainable innovation in the hygiene segment is once again demonstrated through this investment at our Lenzing site,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing. “It’s a clear signal of our long-term growth ambitions and customer-centric approach in a dynamic market environment.”
This initiative supports Lenzing’s strategic goals of premium products, sustainability, and technological differentiation. It also contributes to the continued diversification of the company’s high-value portfolio and enhances its competitiveness in the hygiene sector.
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=tMrUAjBfDMTv
12.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2228154
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228154 12.11.2025 CET/CEST
