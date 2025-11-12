Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lenzing Aktie 428654 / AT0000644505

12.11.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: Lenzing invests EUR 15 mn to strengthen position in the hygiene market

Lenzing
19.56 CHF 1.58%
EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing invests EUR 15 mn to strengthen position in the hygiene market

12.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing invests EUR 15 mn to strengthen position in the hygiene market

 

  • EUR 15 mn investment to expand premium viscose fiber capacity at the Lenzing site
  • Growth in hygiene segment with focus on sustainable, high-quality solutions
  • The expansion of the trilobal cross-section fiber VEOCEL™ Viscostar enhances customer value and sustainable supply

 

Lenzing, November 12, 2025 – The Lenzing AG is investing approximately EUR 15 mn to expand its production capacity for premium viscose fibers at its site in Lenzing, Austria. This strategic investment is part of the recently announced investment program of EUR 100 mn in total to secure the long-term competitiveness of Lenzing’s Austrian production sites. The capacity expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions to the global hygiene market. It also strengthens the company's role as a trusted provider of high-quality fibers for feminine care applications.

 

“This investment represents a strategic step forward – reinforcing one of the key pillars of our nonwovens business and strengthening the foundation for long-term growth and sustainable supply,” says Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing AG.

 

The focus is on increasing capacity and ensuring highest quality for the trilobal cross-section fiber VEOCEL™ Viscostar. This superior fiber outperforms conventional viscose in Syngina values with its distinct cross-section greatly contributing to efficient absorbency in tampon products. The expansion will enable Lenzing to meet growing demand from strategic customers while ensuring the highest quality standards.

 

“Lenzing’s commitment to delivering sustainable innovation in the hygiene segment is once again demonstrated through this investment at our Lenzing site,” says Patricia A. Sargeant, EVP Commercial Nonwovens at Lenzing. “It’s a clear signal of our long-term growth ambitions and customer-centric approach in a dynamic market environment.”

 

This initiative supports Lenzing’s strategic goals of premium products, sustainability, and technological differentiation. It also contributes to the continued diversification of the company’s high-value portfolio and enhances its competitiveness in the hygiene sector.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=tMrUAjBfDMTv
PIN: tMrUAjBfDMTv
 

 
Your contact for
Media Relations:
 
Corporate Communications
Phone:    +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail:  media@lenzing.com
 		  
 

 

About the Lenzing AG
 
The Lenzing AG stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing AG’s high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
 
The Lenzing AG’s business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing AG 2024
Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
 
TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

12.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2228154

 
End of News EQS News Service

2228154  12.11.2025 CET/CEST