EQS-News: Enapter signs exclusive reseller partnership with ProLubric for Israel and Ukraine

Tapping into new growth markets with rapid market access thanks to local presence

Enapter products now available directly on site

ProLubric has a strong partner network with EPCs and industry

Hamburg, 09. December 2025 - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has signed an exclusive reseller framework agreement with ProLubric GmbH through its subsidiary Enapter S.r.l. The partnership covers the exclusive rights to resell Enapter products in Israel and Ukraine.

ProLubric will act as the central point of contact for all sales activities in both markets. With a locally based team, many years of business experience in the regions, and established contacts with EPCs, system integrators, and direct industrial users, ProLubric is ideally positioned to realize the growth potential for Enapter's AEM technology in both countries.

Subsidy programs, market opening, and concrete project planning are currently creating optimal conditions for hydrogen solutions in both countries. Enapter had already been observing and preparing the markets for some time – the partnership with ProLubric that has now been concluded is the result of an intensive negotiation phase and enables an immediate start to sales with a local team, established networks, and in-depth market knowledge.

In Ukraine, the government adopted a national action plan for renewable energies on August 13, 2024. Among other things, this plan provides for the expansion of green gases, renewable electricity sources, and storage solutions with a capacity of up to 656 MW. Hydrogen plays an important strategic role in this plan – not only for direct use, but also as a flexible energy storage medium and link for cross-sector applications.

For Enapter, this opens up a wide range of applications for its modular AEM electrolysers: for example, in EPC projects, in decentralised industrial use or as part of integrated energy systems. ProLubric is already involved in initial project negotiations.

The political and economic situation in Israel is also becoming increasingly stable. The use of hydrogen technologies is currently being driven forward with great momentum there. In May 2025, the construction of a 400 km long national hydrogen pipeline was approved – a clear signal for the development of a scalable infrastructure for the use and distribution of green hydrogen. The country had already created important funding mechanisms with the publication of its National Hydrogen Strategy in fall 2023: Since then, the Israel Innovation Authority has been providing targeted support for projects along the entire value chain – from research and pilot plants to industrial applications. Combined with the strong start-up landscape and high technical affinity, this creates a particularly innovation-friendly environment for Enapter products.

The partnership with ProLubric not only strengthens Enapter's international growth strategy, but also enables direct market entry with a local presence and sales in the local language. Both countries offer long-term scaling potential for larger electrolyzer capacities – especially for the modular multicore system – and open up additional fields of application in industry, research, and energy infrastructure.

The agreement with ProLubric is for two years and covers the entire Enapter product portfolio – from compact single devices to scalable multicore systems. An extension is planned if business development is positive.

Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG:

"Both Israel and Ukraine offer enormous potential for hydrogen applications – technologically, economically, and strategically. In ProLubric, we have a strong partner who understands the local markets and has direct access to the relevant players."

About Enapter

Enapter is the market leader in AEM electrolysers – innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not require expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its unique modular design, enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind, thus enabling highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use by more than 360 customers in over 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refuelling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has a research and production site in Italy and a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



