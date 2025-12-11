Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.12.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: Circus Wins First Customer From the Automotive Industry For AI Robotics Integration

Circus
14.15 EUR 2.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Wins First Customer From the Automotive Industry For AI Robotics Integration

11.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Circus Wins First Customer From the Automotive Industry For AI Robotics Integration

Munich, December 11, 2025Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, today announced that Mercedes-Benz Gastronomie GmbH will deploy Circus’ CA-1 autonomous meal production robot to support canteen operations at its Sindelfingen plant starting summer 2026. 

The AI robot will enhance canteen capacity during peak times and ensure continuous service for shift operations.

The CA-1 system combines industrial-grade robotics and AI-native software to deliver fully autonomous meal production. With a footprint of only seven square meters and a capacity exceeding 500 dishes per ingredient load, the system integrates dispensing, cooking, cleaning, and packaging into a closed-loop process. AI based demand planning and real-time analytics ensure consistent quality while minimizing food waste and supporting sustainability targets.

“We are excited to see our CA-1 platform supporting canteen operations at one of Europe’s most innovative car manufacturers,” commented Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus. “This deployment shows how autonomous nutrition systems can seamlessly integrate into existing operations – providing additional support during peak periods or shift hours, without replacing canteen staff. This ensures that employees have reliable access to fresh meals around the clock.”

Mercedes-Benz Gastronomie GmbH is the first enterprise from the automotive sector to adopt Circus’ technology. The CA-1’s intelligent demand planning supports the company’s sustainability goals by reducing food waste through real-time data and predictive analytics.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

Contact
Circus SE
St.-Martin-Strasse 112
81669 Munich
press@circus-group.com

 


11.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Strasse 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243588

 
End of News EQS News Service

2243588  11.12.2025 CET/CEST