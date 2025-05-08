Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.05.2025 05:00:04

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE announces preliminary results for Q1 2025

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Adtran Networks SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Adtran Networks SE announces preliminary results for Q1 2025

08.05.2025 / 05:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Networks SE announces preliminary results for Q1 2025

  • Quarterly revenues at EUR 114.1 million up 4.1% year-over-year
  • Pro forma EBIT at negative EUR 4.8 million (-4.2% of revenues)

Munich, Germany. May 8, 2025. Adtran Networks SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for Q1 2025 ended on March 31, 2025. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Q1 2025 financial summary1

(in thousands of EUR) Q1 Q1 Change
  2025 2024  
Revenues 114,119 109,606 4.1%
Pro forma gross profit2 39,171 36,917 6.1%
in % of revenues 34.3% 33.7% 0.6pp
Pro forma EBIT2 -4,791 -6,224 -23.0%
in % of revenues -4.2% -5.7% 1.5pp

 1 Potential difference due to rounding

2Adjustment of preliminary prior-year figures as part of the preparation of the 2024 annual financial statements: In the course of finalizing the annual financial statements, the Management Board identified an adjustment to inventories that led to an increase in the cost of goods sold

 

 Q1 2025 IFRS financial results

Revenue in Q1 2025 increased by 4.1% to EUR 114.1 million from EUR 109.6 million in Q1 2024. The year-over-year increase is driven by the gradual recovery in customer demand and the normalization of customers inventories.

Pro forma gross profit in Q1 2025 increased by 6.1% to EUR 39.2 million (34.3 % of revenues) from EUR 36.9 million (33.7% of revenues) in Q1 2024.

Pro forma earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in Q1 2025 was a loss of EUR 4.8 million (-4.2% of revenues), an improvement from a loss of EUR 6.2 million (-5.7% of revenues) in Q1 2024. The changes in EBIT mirrored revenue movements across the comparative periods.

The company will publish its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025

Forward-looking statements

The economic projections and forward-looking statements in this document relate to future facts. Such projections and forward-looking statements are subject to risks that cannot be foreseen and that are beyond Adtran Networks SE's control. Therefore, Adtran Networks SE is not in a position to make any representation of the accuracy of economic projections and forward-looking statements or their impact on the financial situation of Adtran Networks SE or the market in the shares of Adtran Networks SE.

Use of pro forma financial information

Adtran Networks SE provides consolidated pro forma financial results in this press release solely as supplemental financial information to help investors and the financial community make meaningful comparisons of Adtran Networks SE’s operating results from one financial period to another. Adtran Networks SE believes that these pro forma consolidated financial results are helpful because they exclude non-cash charges related to the stock option programs and amortization and impairment of goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets, which do not reflect the company’s operating results for the period presented. Additionally, non-recurring expenses relating to M&A restructuring measures are not included. This pro forma information is not prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for the historical information presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Adtran Networks SE

Adtran Networks SE is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by

Adtran Networks SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

For press

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305

IRelations@adtran.com

 

 

 


08.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Phone: +49 89 890 665 0
Fax: +49 89 890 665 199
E-mail: investor.relations@adtran.com
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com
ISIN: DE0005103006
WKN: 510300
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2132628

 
End of News EQS News Service

2132628  08.05.2025 CET/CEST

