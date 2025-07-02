Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.07.2025 14:59:53

EQS-AFR: Adtran Networks SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Adtran Networks
22.37 CHF 2.88%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adtran Networks SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adtran Networks SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.07.2025 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adtran Networks SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2025
Address: https://www.adva.com/de-de/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2025
Address: https://www.adva.com/en/about-us/investors/financial-results/financial-reports

02.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Networks SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.adva.com, www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2164198  02.07.2025 CET/CEST

