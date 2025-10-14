Voltabox Aktie 38444685 / DE000A2E4LE9
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
14.10.2025 15:44:08
EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Share purchase - Settlement via spouse's securities account
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltabox AG
|Technologiepark 32
|33100 Paderborn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltabox.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101282 14.10.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Voltabox
|
15:44
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Share purchase - Settlement via spouse's securities account (EQS Group)
|
15:44
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Aktienkauf – Abwicklung über Depot der Ehefrau (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Herbert Hilger, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Stock purchase – joint account with spouse (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Herbert Hilger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Aktienkauf - Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau (EQS Group)
|
02.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Herbert Hilger, Share purchase - Settlement via spouse's securities account (EQS Group)
|
02.10.25
|EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Herbert Hilger, Aktienkauf - Abwicklung über Depot der Ehefrau (EQS Group)