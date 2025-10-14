Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltabox Aktie 38444685 / DE000A2E4LE9

14.10.2025 15:44:08

EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Lutz Johannes Holkenbrink, Share purchase - Settlement via spouse's securities account

Voltabox
7.86 CHF 1152.07%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2025 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lutz Johannes
Last name(s): Holkenbrink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Voltabox AG

b) LEI
52990067LXA0GDUGW094 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9

b) Nature of the transaction
Share purchase - Settlement via spouse's securities account

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.84 EUR 2,420.00 EUR
4.75 EUR 2,375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.7950 EUR 4,795.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Over-the-counter limit trading
MIC: LSSI


14.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




101282  14.10.2025 CET/CEST





