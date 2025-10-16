The Naga Group Aktie 37083436 / DE000A161NR7
16.10.2025 20:32:04
EQS-DD: The NAGA Group AG: Michalis Mylonas, Receipt of 2,500,000 shares as part of a donation.
The Naga Group
0.62 CHF -12.36%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
