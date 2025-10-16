Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’702 1.4%  SPI 17’452 1.1%  Dow 45’838 -0.9%  DAX 24’272 0.4%  Euro 0.9268 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’652 0.8%  Gold 4’226 0.4%  Bitcoin 85’744 -2.8%  Dollar 0.7926 -0.6%  Öl 62.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin-Rally am Höhepunkt? So schätzen Analysten die Lage ein
Trotz Absatzkrise: Analyst sieht grosses Potenzial für die Tesla-Aktie
Darum verliert der Dollar zum Euro und Franken
Trump will mit Putin in Budapest über Ende des Ukraine-Kriegs sprechen
Stellantis-Aktie: Stellantis sucht Produktionslösung für ehemaliges Jeep-Werk in Ontario
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

The Naga Group Aktie 37083436 / DE000A161NR7

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.10.2025 20:32:04

EQS-DD: The NAGA Group AG: Michalis Mylonas, Receipt of 2,500,000 shares as part of a donation.

The Naga Group
0.62 CHF -12.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.10.2025 / 20:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michalis
Last name(s): Mylonas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The NAGA Group AG

b) LEI
529900H6SZC36ZDAUU68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161NR7

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 2,500,000 shares as part of a donation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Suhrenkamp 59
22335 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.naga.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101308  16.10.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu The Naga Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten