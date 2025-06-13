|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
13.06.2025 15:13:37
EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG: Martin Thiel, Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends
TAG Immobilien
13.89 CHF -2.84%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
99350 13.06.2025 CET/CEST