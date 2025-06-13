Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.06.2025 15:13:37

EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG: Martin Thiel, Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

TAG Immobilien
13.89 CHF -2.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2025 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Thiel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008303504

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.392 EUR 14,363.216 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.392 EUR 14,363.216 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99350  13.06.2025 CET/CEST





