17.06.2025 10:36:25

EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Frank Kuhnke, buy

PATRIZIA
7.89 CHF -0.75%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Kuhnke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chair of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.7907 EUR 217,547.0300 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.7907 EUR 217,547.0300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




99384  17.06.2025 CET/CEST





