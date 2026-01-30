Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LAIQON Aktie 25479515 / DE000A12UP29

30.01.2026 18:31:06

EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, sell

LAIQON
4.32 CHF -0.23%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 525,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.00 EUR 525,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://laiqon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103052  30.01.2026 CET/CEST