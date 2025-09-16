Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2025 11:07:08

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Michael Riegert, buy

Kontron
22.58 CHF -2.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Riegert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.71 EUR 15,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.7100 EUR 15,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
11/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.09.2025 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100692  16.09.2025 CET/CEST





