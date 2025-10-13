Cryptology Asset Group Aktie 42798823 / MT0001770107
13.10.2025 10:37:43
EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 06 October 2025 up to and including 10 October 2025 were 48,150 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 06 October 2025 up to and including 10 October 2025, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 10 October 2025 amounts to 97,000 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 13 October 2025
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
13.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2211884 13.10.2025 CET/CEST
