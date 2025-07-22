EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 72 In the time period from 14 July 2025 until and including 18 July 2025, a number of 264,505 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 14 July 2025 20,000 40.6281 812,562.00 XETRA 15 July 2025 20,000 40.6468 812,936.00 XETRA 16 July 2025 75,000 40.5512 3,041,340.00 XETRA 17 July 2025 75,000 39.9312 2,994,840.00 XETRA 18 July 2025 74,505 40.2386 2,997,976.89 XETRA The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 18 July 2025 amounts to 56,616,316 shares. Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023. The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG. Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 July 2025 Daimler Truck Holding AG The Board of Management

