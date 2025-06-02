EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 1

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



02.06.2025 / 11:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 1

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 26 February 2025, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2025.

In the period from 28 May 2025 to 30 May 2025, a number of 132,396 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 28 May 2025 44,400 121.5781 Xetra 29 May 2025 43,996 120.6043 Xetra 30 May 2025 44,000 121.2556 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 May 2025 until and including 30 May 2025 amounts to 132,396 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.