02.06.2025 11:28:23
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 1
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 1
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
On 26 February 2025, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2025.
In the period from 28 May 2025 to 30 May 2025, a number of 132,396 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2025
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback
The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 May 2025 until and including 30 May 2025 amounts to 132,396 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.
02.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
|Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
|22529 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Beiersdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2148888 02.06.2025 CET/CEST