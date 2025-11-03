Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
All for One Group Aktie 192106 / DE0005110001

03.11.2025 08:27:23

EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

All for One Group
37.31 CHF 0.01%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: All for One Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

03.11.2025 / 08:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

17th Interim Report

Filderstadt, 3 November 2025 – In the period from 27 October 2025 up to and including 31 October 2025, no shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2025 of All for One Group SE. The start date of the share buyback programme on 7 July 2025 was disclosed on 3 July 2025 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
27.10.2025 0
28.10.2025 0
29.10.2025 0
30.10.2025 0
31.10.2025 0

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 7 July 2025 up to and including 31 October 2025 amounts to 30,691 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


03.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Strasse 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222318  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

