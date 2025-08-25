Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.2%  SPI 17’040 0.3%  Dow 45’632 1.9%  DAX 24’363 0.3%  Euro 0.9400 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’488 0.5%  Gold 3’364 -0.2%  Bitcoin 90’305 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8034 0.2%  Öl 67.8 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Epic Suisse-Aktie: Mietzinseinnahmen im ersten Halbjahr gesteigert
Swiss Prime Site Solutions-Aktie: SPSS Investment Fund Commercial soll die Börse gehen
Metall Zug-Aktie: Metall Zug hat im ersten Halbjahr weniger umgesetzt
Warteck Invest-Aktie: Dank Neubewertungseffekten mit mehr als verdoppeltem Gewinn
HLEE-Aktie: Highlight E&E plant Kapitalerhöhung
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.08.2025 07:39:34

EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: The Premium Food Group becomes a shareholder in REPLOID and develops a strategic partnership for upcycling its own biogenic waste streams.

REPLOID Group
1510.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Investment
REPLOID Group AG: The Premium Food Group becomes a shareholder in REPLOID and develops a strategic partnership for upcycling its own biogenic waste streams.

25-Aug-2025 / 07:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, August 25, 2025

The Premium Food Group from Germany is becoming a shareholder in REPLOID Group AG from Austria.

The aim is to develop upcycling projects for food production by-products based on REPLOID technology in partnership. The joint initiative focuses on closing nutrient cycles within food production more efficiently, thereby making a decisive contribution to efficient resource conservation.
 


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Important note
This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.
 
Issuer REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53/2 OG
4600 Wels
Austria
Contact Philip Pauer
CEO REPLOID Group AG
Tel. +43 660 4755556
Email investors@reploid.eu
Website: https://reploid.eu/
ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share)
Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus)

25-Aug-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2187828

IPO geplant, IPO planned;
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2187828  25-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten