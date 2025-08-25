EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: The Premium Food Group becomes a shareholder in REPLOID and develops a strategic partnership for upcycling its own biogenic waste streams.

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Investment

REPLOID Group AG: The Premium Food Group becomes a shareholder in REPLOID and develops a strategic partnership for upcycling its own biogenic waste streams.



25-Aug-2025 / 07:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wels, August 25, 2025



The Premium Food Group from Germany is becoming a shareholder in REPLOID Group AG from Austria.



The aim is to develop upcycling projects for food production by-products based on REPLOID technology in partnership. The joint initiative focuses on closing nutrient cycles within food production more efficiently, thereby making a decisive contribution to efficient resource conservation.





End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Important note

This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.

Issuer REPLOID Group AG

Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53/2 OG

4600 Wels

Austria Contact Philip Pauer

CEO REPLOID Group AG Tel. +43 660 4755556 Email investors@reploid.eu Website: https://reploid.eu/ ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share) Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus) 25-Aug-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



