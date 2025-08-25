|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
25.08.2025 07:39:34
EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: The Premium Food Group becomes a shareholder in REPLOID and develops a strategic partnership for upcycling its own biogenic waste streams.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Investment
Wels, August 25, 2025
The Premium Food Group from Germany is becoming a shareholder in REPLOID Group AG from Austria.
The aim is to develop upcycling projects for food production by-products based on REPLOID technology in partnership. The joint initiative focuses on closing nutrient cycles within food production more efficiently, thereby making a decisive contribution to efficient resource conservation.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Important note
This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.
25-Aug-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Strasse 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2187828
|IPO geplant, IPO planned;
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2187828 25-Aug-2025 CET/CEST