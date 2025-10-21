EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year



21-Oct-2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year

Dresden, 21 October 2025 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) today decided to adjust the revenue forecast as well as the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA based on indicative results for September and October 2025.

The Company expects the positive trend from the first half year of 2025 to continue also in the third quarter of 2025 and, contrary to the original assumption, double-digit growth rates to be achieved.

On this basis, the Company is now forecasting the revenue for the 2025 financial year to range between EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million (previously EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million) and the adjusted EBITDA to range between EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million (previously EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million).

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA,” the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2024 annual report on page 57, which is published on the Company's website.

Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel

Important information:

Contact:

