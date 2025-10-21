Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’602 -0.3%  SPI 17’319 -0.3%  Dow 46’707 1.1%  DAX 24’248 0.0%  Euro 0.9220 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’678 -0.1%  Gold 4’267 -2.1%  Bitcoin 85’529 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7932 0.1%  Öl 60.9 -
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Aktien von CureVac und BioNTech etwas fester: CureVac-Gründer Hoerr hofft auf Durchbruch bei Krebsbehandlung
Netflix-Aktie vor Bilanz mit Gewinnen: Anleger blicken gespannt auf Aboentwicklung und Umsatzwachstum
Aktien von Swatch und Richemont reagieren uneinheitlich auf rückläufige Uhrenexporte im September
Nach dem fulminanten Börsenstart: So entwickelt sich die TKMS-Aktie am zweiten Handelstag
10-Billionen-Dollar-Plan für die USA: Marc Andreessen unterstützt Elon Musks Vision
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

BIKE24 Aktie 112129306 / DE000A3CQ7F4

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.10.2025 10:12:04

EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year

BIKE24
3.38 EUR 10.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year

21-Oct-2025 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year

Dresden, 21 October 2025 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) today decided to adjust the revenue forecast as well as the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA based on indicative results for September and October 2025.

The Company expects the positive trend from the first half year of 2025 to continue also in the third quarter of 2025 and, contrary to the original assumption, double-digit growth rates to be achieved.

On this basis, the Company is now forecasting the revenue for the 2025 financial year to range between EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million (previously EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million) and the adjusted EBITDA to range between EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million (previously EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million).

With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA,” the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2024 annual report on page 57, which is published on the Company's website.

 

Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel

Important information:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.

Contact:

Bike24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstrasse 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
Registered in the commercial register of the local court of Dresden under HRB 41483
Stock exchange: Regulated market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4

Dr. Hilmar Hamm
General Counsel
+49 179 258 67 92



End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bike24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN: A3CQ7F
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2216132

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2216132  21-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BIKE24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten