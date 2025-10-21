BIKE24 Aktie 112129306 / DE000A3CQ7F4
21.10.2025 10:12:04
EQS-Adhoc: Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Bike24 Holding AG: Adjustment of the revenue forecast and adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 financial year
Dresden, 21 October 2025 – The Management Board of Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) today decided to adjust the revenue forecast as well as the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA based on indicative results for September and October 2025.
The Company expects the positive trend from the first half year of 2025 to continue also in the third quarter of 2025 and, contrary to the original assumption, double-digit growth rates to be achieved.
On this basis, the Company is now forecasting the revenue for the 2025 financial year to range between EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million (previously EUR 248 million to EUR 261 million) and the adjusted EBITDA to range between EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million (previously EUR 7.0 million to EUR 12.1 million).
With regard to the definition of the alternative performance indicator “adjusted EBITDA,” the Company refers to the relevant definition in its 2024 annual report on page 57, which is published on the Company's website.
Notifying person: Dr. Hilmar Hamm, General Counsel
Important information:
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, or “aim” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.
Contact:
Bike24 Holding AG
Dr. Hilmar Hamm
End of Inside Information
21-Oct-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bike24 Holding AG
|Breitscheidstr. 40
|01237 Dresden
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CQ7F4
|WKN:
|A3CQ7F
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2216132
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2216132 21-Oct-2025 CET/CEST