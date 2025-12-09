Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust Aktie 1895467 / GB00B01RDH75
09.12.2025 17:02:13
Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 9 December 2025
Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)
Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LSE: BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has a new co-manager, as the board seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and bring a degree of flexibility to ensure future portfolio success. Brian Hall replaced Alexandra Dangoor, and is working alongside Stefan Gries, who has managed the trust since June 2017. BRGE’s performance has been negatively affected by growth style headwinds, so the board is hopeful that selectively adding quality value stocks will result in enhanced outcomes over time. Hall has a strong performance track record and has worked with Gries for around 19 years. Despite the change in the trust’s management, it is important to understand that BRGE’s portfolio will retain a growth bias and there will be no change in the company’s objective and policy. The board has also negotiated a significant reduction in the trust’s annual tiered management fee structure, which should make a meaningful difference to BRGE’s ongoing charges ratio.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2242748 09-Dec-2025
