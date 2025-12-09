Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’941 -0.3%  SPI 17’769 -0.4%  Dow 47’923 0.4%  DAX 24’164 0.5%  Euro 0.9381 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’720 -0.1%  Gold 4’212 0.5%  Bitcoin 75’047 2.6%  Dollar 0.8062 -0.1%  Öl 62.0 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Übernahmekampf um Warner Bros.: Darum wäre der Deal für Netflix wichtig - Aktie leichter
D-Wave kündigt "Qubits 2026" an: Aktien-Anleger reagieren auf Termin für die Quantencomputer-Konferenz
Almonty-Aktie fällt um 13 Prozent - Kapitalmassnahme sorgt für deutlichen Verkaufsdruck
Stellantis-Aktie gfibt nach: Stellantis und Bolt mit Kooperation bei fahrerloser Mobilität in Europa
NVIDIA-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Teilfreigabe für KI-Chips bringt Bewegung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust Aktie 1895467 / GB00B01RDH75

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.12.2025 17:02:13

Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)

Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust
5.70 GBP -0.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)

09-Dec-2025 / 16:02 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 9 December 2025

 

Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)

Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LSE: BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has a new co-manager, as the board seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and bring a degree of flexibility to ensure future portfolio success. Brian Hall replaced Alexandra Dangoor, and is working alongside Stefan Gries, who has managed the trust since June 2017. BRGE’s performance has been negatively affected by growth style headwinds, so the board is hopeful that selectively adding quality value stocks will result in enhanced outcomes over time. Hall has a strong performance track record and has worked with Gries for around 19 years. Despite the change in the trust’s management, it is important to understand that BRGE’s portfolio will retain a growth bias and there will be no change in the company’s objective and policy. The board has also negotiated a significant reduction in the trust’s annual tiered management fee structure, which should make a meaningful difference to BRGE’s ongoing charges ratio.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2242748  09-Dec-2025 

Analysen zu Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

14:13 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
13:36 Emmi – englischer Käsekuchen als Kurstreiber?
10:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09:50 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
09:21 SMI kratzt an 13.000er-Marke
06:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Barriere im Blick
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’483.37 19.67 BTASKU
Short 13’773.58 13.66 SI9BRU
Short 14’292.86 8.83 B94SVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’941.35 09.12.2025 17:05:32
Long 12’413.35 19.38 S1FBQU
Long 12’135.26 13.74 SN3BLU
Long 11’625.67 8.95 BH2SIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT höher: Deutscher Bundestag plant Genehmigung von 52-Milliarden-Euro-Rüstungsaufträgen
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
Übernahmekampf um Warner Bros.: Darum wäre der Deal für Netflix wichtig - Aktie leichter
Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: Darum bleibt der Franken zum US-Dollar und Euro kaum verändert

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:19 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 09.12.2025 - 17.15 Uhr
17:08 Deutsche Anleihen: Kaum verändert
17:04 Allianz-Aktie nähert sich weiter dem 2000er Rekordniveau
16:51 EU genehmigt Staatshilfen für erstes Atomkraftwerk in Polen
16:49 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: US-Zinsentscheid hält Anleger in Schach
16:40 Deutsche Börse will Gewinn bis 2028 stärker steigern als Erlöse
16:34 Devisen: Euro gibt zum US-Dollar etwas nach
16:16 Deutsche Börse peilt jährliche Aktienrückkäufe zusätzlich zur Dividende an
16:10 Frankreich erzeugt klimafreundlichen Strom im Überschuss
16:09 Aktien New York: US-Zinsentscheid hält Anleger in Schach