DuPont de Nemours Aktie 47860922 / US26614N1028

29.09.2025 16:08:03

DuPont To Buy Sinochem To Boost FilmTec Manufacturing

DuPont de Nemours
61.69 CHF -15.11%
(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a chemicals firm, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Sinochem (Ningbo) RO Memtech Co., Ltd. to expand its reverse osmosis, or RO, manufacturing footprint into China and the Asia Pacific region.

Jeroen Bloemhard, President of DuPont's Healthcare & Water Technologies Segment, said: "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to enhance our global manufacturing capabilities for FilmTec RO elements and better serve our customers in China and the Asia Pacific region."

The acquisition will boost DuPont's capacity to meet the growing demand in the region for FilmTec elements for industrial water purification and reuse. 

The transaction, to be closed in the final quarter of 2025, aims to support the acquirer's strategy to localize production closer to its end customers. RO technology is used to demineralize brackish water and desalinate seawater for a variety of applications.

