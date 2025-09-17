Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.09.2025 02:51:34

Diversified Energy Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 5.71 Mln Shares At $13.75/shr

(RTTNews) - Diversified Energy Company Plc. (DEC, DEC.L) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering by certain funds or entities managed by an affiliate of EIG (EIG), an entity managed by FS/EIG Advisor, LLC and certain entities managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC of about 5.71 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $13.75 per share.

In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 857,002 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Secondary Offering. Diversified is not offering any ordinary shares in the Secondary Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in the Secondary Offering. The Secondary Offering is expected to settle on September 18, 2025.

The Diversified Employee Benefit Trust, which is operated through a third-party trustee, has indicated an interest to participate and purchase from the underwriters 750,000 of the ordinary shares being sold in this Secondary Offering at a price per ordinary share equal to the public offering price being a total consideration of $10.31 million.

