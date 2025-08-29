Deufol SE: Results for the first half of 2025



Deufol SE publishes half-year report 2025: Resilient in volatile markets

Hofheim am Taunus, 29 August 2025 – The Deufol Group published its half-year report 2025 today. Despite global uncertainties, the company demonstrated a robust operational basis in the first half of the year, making significant progress in its strategic development and in the consistent implementation of key future projects. Although business performance fell short of the ambitious targets, the course taken is proving successful both operationally and strategically.

Business development in figures

Revenues in the first half of the year were slightly above the previous year's level at around €155 million. The gross profit margin rose to 64.3%, improving slightly from an already very high level (H1 2024: 63.6%). This underscores both the successful implementation of sustainability initiatives and operational stability. In addition, additional effects from the optimisation, standardisation and digitalisation of value creation processes are becoming apparent. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €2.7 million (H1 2024: €3.3 million) – mainly influenced by targeted investments in digitalisation, infrastructure and the continued expansion and ramp-up of the international hub network.

Strategic decisions in the first half of the year

‘Even though the economic environment remains challenging, we are continuing to grow. Over the past six months, we have made further strategically important progress. Our focus on digitalisation, internationalisation and sustainability is increasingly paying off, with initial visible successes in process quality, scalability and customer loyalty,’ explains Dennis Hübner, CEO of Deufol SE.

‘At the heart of our Removing Limits go-to-market strategy is the consistent implementation of our sustainable digitalisation strategy across the Group. Business processes are being systematically optimised, standardised and digitalised. At the same time, we have expanded our international presence – among other things through site developments in the USA and the strengthening of our European hub networks.’

Systematic promotion of sustainability

The focus of sustainability efforts is on developing a business model that focuses on the ambitious goal of a circular economy. Work is also underway to expand CO2 accounting to other international locations, implement specific operational measures to avoid emissions, and continuously develop sustainability initiatives. To this end, the first voluntary sustainability report is currently being finalised and will be published in the third quarter.

Cautious outlook – strategic course remains unchanged

Against the backdrop of a continuing subdued investment climate, geopolitical uncertainties and structural challenges in key markets, Deufol is looking ahead to the coming months with due caution.

However, the strategic line remains clear: with a scalable business model, sustainable investments and a consistent go-to-market approach, the Group considers itself well positioned for profitable growth in the medium to long term.

The complete half-year report for 2025 is now available for download on the Deufol SE website:

www.deufol.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

For further information, please contact:

Deufol SE

Investor Relations

Email: investors@deufol.com

ISIN: DE000A40ET54