11.11.2025 17:29:25

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

Custodian REIT
0.82 GBP 0.98%
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

11-Nov-2025 / 16:29 GMT/BST

 

 

11 November 2025

 

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Share Buyback

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that yesterday it purchased 66,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”). The Shares were acquired at 80.6 pence per share for aggregate consideration of £53,189 (plus costs and expenses) and will be held in treasury. This transaction was executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme (“the Programme”) announced on 17 July 2025 which instructs Deutsche Numis to operate the Programme independently during closed periods.

 

To date the Company has purchased 3,658,237 shares under the Programme for aggregate consideration of £2.9m, at a weighted average cost per share of 78.1 pence, representing an average 18.8% discount to dividend-adjusted NAV per share. 

 

Following this transaction, the Company holds 3,658,237 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 461,344,905 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

 

- Ends -

 

Further information:

 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Numis

 

Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 

Notes to Editors

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties. 

 

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund.  By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

 

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

 

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
Sequence No.: 407889
EQS News ID: 2227980

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

