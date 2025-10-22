Colony Bankcorp Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.81 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $5.62 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colony Bankcorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $22.69 million from $18.54 million last year.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.81 Mln. vs. $5.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $22.69 Mln vs. $18.54 Mln last year.