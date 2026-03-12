Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’841 -0.9%  SPI 17’921 -0.2%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’590 -0.2%  Euro 0.9051 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 -0.8%  Gold 5’068 -1.8%  Bitcoin 55’346 0.8%  Dollar 0.7863 0.7%  Öl 101.4 8.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Volkswagen352780Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Warren Buffetts Wette auf die "Sogo Shosha": So performen die Japan-Investments von Berkshire Hathaway
Ballard Power-Aktie deutlich höher: Quartalsverlust reduziert
Uber-Aktie schwächer: Robotaxi-Pakt mit Amazons Zoox
Goldmans Ölprognose: Steigt der Ölpreis auf 150 US-Dollar?
PayPay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: SoftBank-Fintech glänzt bei NASDAQ-Debüt
Suche...
12.03.2026 21:29:48

Canadian Stocks Edge Lower As Investors Avoid Risk Assets Amid Escalating Gulf War

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's losses, Canadian stocks moved lower on Thursday, with the likelihood of an end to the Middle East war diminishing after Iran vowed for revenge and resolved to fight with full force. A war-triggered oil price surge supported energy-linked stocks, which limited losses to the index.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground early in the session but then lost momentum and traded below the flatline before settling at 32,840.60, down by 279.23 points (or 0.84%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

With no clear sign of ending soon, the Middle East war entered day number 13, catapulting oil prices.

Iran continued to target commercial vessels of various nations and carried its missile and drone strikes on Arab neighbors.

In his first message to the public (read out by a news anchor on state television), Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge those killed in Iran's war against the U.S.-Israeli joint forces.

Promising to obtain compensation from the "enemy" for the damages, Khamenei reassured Iranians that Iran will counter-attack to the same extent it suffered. Khamenei thanked Hezbollah and Houthi militants for their support.

Significantly, the new leader ruled that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a necessary tool to pressure Iran's enemies.

Khamenei also warned its neighboring Arab nations of severe attacks if they host U.S. military forces and demanded closure of the bases.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters, had asked the world to be prepared for oil prices to hit around $200 per barrel.

The International Maritime Organization is set to hold an "extraordinary session" next week on March 18-19 in London to discuss the ongoing threats to global shipping in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the Iranian drone strike that set fuel tanks on fire at Oman's port of Salalah and another attack on a Thailand cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran conducted late-night attacks on two fuel tankers (Safesea Vishnu and Zefyros) in Iraqi waters.

Iran reportedly used explosive-laden boats, prompting Iraq to shut down its oil ports.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had threatened to inflict serious damages on any "economic centre and bank" associated with the U.S. and Israel and warned people to avoid being around a one-kilometer radius of these institutions.

Following this, Citigroup and Standard Chartered instructed their employees to work remotely. HSBC temporarily closed branches in Qatar.

The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East is continuing to push investors away from risk asset classes.

Meanwhile, aiming to deepen defence cooperation in the Arctic region, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Norway.

Carney is participating in a trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz tomorrow.

Following this visit, Carney is scheduled to stop over in the U.K. to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that building permits in Canada surged by 4.8% month-over-month to C$13.3 billion in January, following a downwardly revised 6.1% advance in the prior month.

While Canada's exports decreased 4.7% month over month to C$62.48 billion in January, imports decreased 1.1% month-on-month to C$66.1 billion in the same period.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (2.10%) and Utilities (0.59%).

Among the individual stocks, Parex Resources Inc (3.63%), CND Natural Res (3.10%), Suncor Energy Inc (2.98%), and Capital Power Corporation (1.87%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (2.14%), Healthcare (2.01%), IT (1.52%), and Financials (1.42%).

Among the individual stocks, Mda Space Ltd (7.15%), Tfi International Inc (6.93%), Brookfield Business Partners LP (5.01%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (6.51%) were the notable losers.

Methanex Corp (8.90%), Nfi Group Inc (6.61%), and Nutrien Ltd (6.23%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:50 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
14:49 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
09:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt – Die Richtung stimmt/thyssenkrupp – Stahlharte Entscheidungen
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.03.2026
08:45 SMI-Korrektur noch nicht beendet
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’332.46 19.78 B8RSFU
Short 13’618.22 13.93 ST6BQU
Short 14’113.43 9.00 S7DB8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’841.32 12.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’275.23 19.94 S6EBMU
Long 11’976.41 13.79 SKIBKU
Long 11’465.58 8.94 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.