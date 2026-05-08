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Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18

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08.05.2026 11:35:55

Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

Cairn Homes
2.32 EUR -0.85%
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

08-May-2026 / 10:35 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

8 May 2026

 

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8 and London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 6.4.9, Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn” or “the Company”) notifies that Mr. Bernard Byrne, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as non-executive Chairman of Greencoat Renewables plc, with effect from 7 May 2026.

 

 

 

-ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                                                                                                                          +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

      

 

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 426906
EQS News ID: 2324042

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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