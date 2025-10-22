Boston Scientific Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $755 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.124 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.3% to $5.065 billion from $4.209 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $755 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $5.065 Bln vs. $4.209 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.79 Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.04