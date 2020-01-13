+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 22:45:00

BHP South Flank Project in Australia Commences Ore Handling Plant Construction

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone on BHP’s US$3.6 billion South Flank iron ore project, erecting the first 1,500 tons of modules in the ore handling plant. This construction milestone is in the critical sequence to first ore and comes following achievement of 50 percent project completion, announced by BHP in October 2019. Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services on South Flank, which is located in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005907/en/

Iron ore handling plant in Pilbara region of Western Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iron ore handling plant in Pilbara region of Western Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)

When operational, South Flank will be one of the largest iron ore processing hubs in the world. The project will include an 80-million-ton-per-year crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system and rail-loading facilities.

South Flank engineering and procurement work is being performed from BHP's office in Perth, with Fluor working together with BHP as an integrated project team.

"We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with BHP on this project including our commitment to achieve diversity through the hiring of indigenous and local team members,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining and Metals business. "The pioneering integrated team approach on this project is truly a collaborative effort. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with BHP on this project and beyond.”

"The project team has worked extremely hard to get the project to this position,” said Richard Gerspacher, project director. "Based on the project routines and culture we've created, I am confident that the project will continue to proceed in a positive manner as we work towards first ore.”

Fluor previously performed the feasibility study for the project before it was awarded the follow-on construction and project management scope. Over the life of the project, it is expected that more than 9,000 people will be engaged in the South Flank work force. Construction began in July 2018, and first production of iron ore is anticipated in 2021.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

