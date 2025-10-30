Bellevue Aktie 2842210 / CH0028422100
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.10.2025 08:05:34
Bellevue Group AG: New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities
|
Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SWX Listing Rules
Zurich, October 30, 2025
New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities
The Board of Directors of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LSE: BBH), as part of its strategic review and against the backdrop of a significantly reduced market capitalisation of currently GBP 146 mn and an increasingly challenging environment for UK investment trusts, has decided to recommend at the next Extraordinary General Meeting that the management of the Trust be transferred to a new investment manager.
As a result of the changes relating to the Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Bellevue Group will streamline its activities in the UK and further focus its business model.
Bellevue
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bellevue Group AG
|Theaterstrasse 12
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 267 67 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 267 67 01
|E-mail:
|info@bellevue.ch
|Internet:
|www.bellevue.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0028422100
|Valor:
|A0LG3Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220874
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2220874 30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST