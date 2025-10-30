Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bellevue Group AG: New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities



30-Oct-2025 / 08:05 CET/CEST

Zurich, October 30, 2025

New Investment Manager for Bellevue Healthcare Trust – Streamlining of UK activities

The Board of Directors of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LSE: BBH), as part of its strategic review and against the backdrop of a significantly reduced market capitalisation of currently GBP 146 mn and an increasingly challenging environment for UK investment trusts, has decided to recommend at the next Extraordinary General Meeting that the management of the Trust be transferred to a new investment manager.

As a result of the changes relating to the Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Bellevue Group will streamline its activities in the UK and further focus its business model.



