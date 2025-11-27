Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'803 -0.2%  SPI 17'594 -0.1%  Dow 47'427 0.7%  DAX 23'803 0.3%  Euro 0.9334 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'656 0.0%  Gold 4'159 -0.1%  Bitcoin 73'646 1.2%  Dollar 0.8052 0.1%  Öl 63.2 0.2% 
27.11.2025 10:04:18

Bechtle Secures Renewed ProVitako Framework Contracts Worth Up To EUR 501 Mln

Bechtle Aktiengesellschaft Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 5 Shs
9.10 USD 3.41%
(RTTNews) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE, BHTLF, BECTY) said on Thursday that ProVitako e.G., Germany's central procurement agency for municipal IT service providers, has renewed its framework agreements with the company, covering nationwide delivery of HPE network and server products and related services valued at up to 501 million euros.

The network framework is valued at about 283 million euros, while the server framework accounts for roughly 218 million euros.

The two contracts run for an initial one-year term with options to extend up to three additional years.

ProVitako consolidates ICT requirements for its 55 members, representing around 9,000 municipalities across Germany.

Bechtle said the renewal strengthens its long-standing partnership with the organisation, with its IT System House Westfalen-Niederrhein leading delivery under the agreements.

Bechtle is currently trading, 2.46% higher at EUR 40.78 on the XETRA.

