Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’617 1.6%  SPI 18’752 1.5%  Dow 48’409 -0.2%  DAX 24’217 1.8%  Euro 0.9081 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’885 2.0%  Gold 5’178 1.8%  Bitcoin 55’761 4.4%  Dollar 0.7806 -0.2%  Öl 80.4 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: RENK legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Andritz legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Abkehr vom US-Markt? ETF-Investoren schichten Milliarden um
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
US-Arbeitsmarkt stärker als gedacht - ADP meldet mehr neue Jobs im Privatsektor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
04.03.2026 14:56:28

Bay Street May Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. and Canadian futures and firm precious metals prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Wednesday morning. Worries about the potential economic impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East may weigh and limit market's upside.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian business labor productivity rose 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2025, rebounding from a 1.0% decline in the second quarter, and beating expectations of 0.4% growth. The increase marked the sixth gain in eight quarters.

S&P Global's data on Canada's Composite and Services PMIs for the month of February will be out at 9:30 AM ET.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) reported that its net earnings available to common shareholders fell to C$280 million or C$0.72 per share in the fourth quarter, from C$664 million or C$1.68 per share a year earlier, primarily reflecting the unfavourable year-over-year impact of a C$388 million fair value adjustment of the Trust Unit liability.

TELUS Corporation (T.TO) and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) have signed a commercial deal to provide space-based cellular broadband services to the remote locations across Canada.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, weighed down largely by a sell-off in gold stocks as the price of the precious metal tumbled.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground after an early nosedive but still ended the day down 756.33 points or 2.2% at 33,784.94. The index had ended Monday's trading at a record closing high.

Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday as soaring oil and gas prices due to the escalating Middle East conflict spooked markets and fueled demand for safe-haven assets.

The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory today with investors picking up stocks after two successive days of sharp declines.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.25 or 0.33% at $74.29 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $76.70 or 1.5% at $5,200.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $2.377 or 2.85% at $85.850 an ounce.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst

Im Webinar heute Abend erfährst du, wie du jede Aktie in eine regelmässige Einnahmequelle verwandelst, statt nur auf grüne Vorzeichen zu hoffen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:51 Nahost-Krise beschwört das Inflations-Gespenst zurück
08:47 SMI rauscht in die Tiefe
08:00 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
07:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Korrektur weitet sich aus
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’112.11 19.43 BC7SLU
Short 14’376.20 13.96 B5HSYU
Short 14’901.01 9.00 BW3SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’617.38 04.03.2026 14:45:41
Long 13’011.06 19.71 SGYBGU
Long 12’728.76 13.96 SCTBIU
Long 12’184.40 9.00 SZEBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.