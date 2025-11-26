Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’773 0.9%  SPI 17’542 0.9%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’465 1.0%  Euro 0.9343 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 0.8%  Gold 4’132 -0.1%  Bitcoin 70’458 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8073 -0.1%  Öl 62.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Bayer10367293Galderma133539272Swiss Re12688156
Top News
GAIN AI Act scheitert: Das sind die Folgen für die NVIDIA-Aktie und den US-Chipmarkt
Bitcoin-Wale kaufen zu: Grossinvestoren akkumulieren in Schwächephasen kräftig
NuScale-Aktie: Kann der SMR-Spezialist NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen?
ETFs: Einmalanlage oder Sparplan - Was sich wirklich lohnt
Tech-Korrektur: Langfristtrend bleibt intakt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.11.2025 04:25:15

Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early gains in mid-market moves, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 8,600 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors led by technology stocks. Gold miner stocks were the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 70.90 points or 0.83 percent to 8,607.90, after touching a high of 8,637.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 74.80 points or 0.85 percent to 8,899.00. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, Fortescue is up almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 3 percent and BHP Group is gaining 1.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is edging up 0.1 percent, Origin Energy is adding almost 1 percent and Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Woodside Energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 3 percent, Zip is surging more than 7 perrcent and Appen is adding almost 4 percent, while WiseTech Global and Xero are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia bank and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is edging up 0.5 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is down almost 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are edging down 0.3 percent each. Newmont is flat.

In other news, shares in National Storage are in a trading halt ahead of an announcement about a possible takeover bid for the self-storage company.

In economic news, The value of total construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$79.278 billion. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 3.0 percent gain in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, total construction work was up 2.9 percent.

Building work done rose 4.0 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year to A$43.261 billion. Engineering work done fell 5.8 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year to A$36.016 billion.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.648 on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

25.11.25 Swiss Life wächst weiter – Strategie 2027 greift
25.11.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Chevron Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Apple Inc
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
25.11.25 SMI etwas schwächer erwartet
25.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Vor einem wichtigen Widerstand
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’237.09 19.93 SBGBHU
Short 13’524.37 13.68 S8FBOU
Short 14’034.06 8.79 SJLB4U
SMI-Kurs: 12’772.55 25.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’207.42 19.47 SK3BMU
Long 11’943.68 13.91 SETB4U
Long 11’438.06 8.97 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag tiefrot
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger schicken SAP SE am Dienstagvormittag auf rotes Terrain
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Alzheimer-Flop - neuer Abnehm-Wirkstoff überzeugt in Studie
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Ausverkauf
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
04:41 GNW-News: Lushan bemüht sich, das Erlebnis für internationale Touristen zu verbessern und durch Fotografie-Veranstaltungen mehr Besucher für eine Reise an di...
01:10 GNW-News: Teva erhält Zulassung der Europäischen Kommission für PONLIMSI® (Denosumab), ein Biosimilar zu Prolia®, und DEGEVMA® (Denosumab), ein Biosimilar zu...
23:08 BVB im Glück: Klarer Sieg und Guirassy-Tore fürs Gemüt
22:43 Frankreichs Senat will Aussetzung der Rentenreform verhindern
22:43 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Aussicht auf Milliarden-KI-Deal mit Meta stützt Alphabet
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Schwache Daten schüren Zinshoffnungen
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Schwache Daten schüren Zinshoffnungen
22:08 Ukraine sanktioniert russische Getreideschiffe
21:40 ROUNDUP 5: USA und Ukraine einig über Friedensplan - was sagt Moskau?