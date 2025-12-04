Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'858 -0.3%  SPI 17'677 -0.2%  Dow 47'883 0.9%  DAX 23'694 -0.1%  Euro 0.9331 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'695 0.2%  Gold 4'203 -0.1%  Bitcoin 74'903 2.1%  Dollar 0.7996 -0.4%  Öl 62.7 0.5% 
04.12.2025 04:33:04

Australian Market Slightly Higher In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is slightly higher in mid-market moves on Thursday, alternating across the unchanged line through the morning session and extending the gains in the previous two sessions, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,600 level, with gains in iron ore miners, energy and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in gold miners and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 9.30 points or 0.11 percent to 8,604.50, after touching a high of 8,618.80 and a low of 8,566.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 1.40 points or 0.02 percent to 8,895.60. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining almost 3 percent, BHP Group is advancing almost 4 percent and Fortescue is up almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos and Beach energy are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent, Zip is adding almost 1 percent and Xero is edging up 0.1 percent. Afterpay owner Block and Appen are flat.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is edging up 0.2 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is declining almost 5 percent, Evolution Mining is edging down 0.2 percent and Northern Star Resources is down almost 3 percent, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals are losing more than 2 percent each.

In other news, shares in Vulcan Energy Resources are tumbled more than 31 percent after it raised 398?million euros or $710?million, through the issue of around 178?million new shares at $4.00. The funds will finance Vulcan's Phase One Lionheart lithium and renewable energy project.

Shares in Argenica Therapeutics are jumping more than 19 percent after the biotechnology company reported positive results from a recent trial of a drug it is developing to be used in the treatment of stroke.

In economic news, Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$4.385 billion in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$4.420 billion following the downwardly revised A$3.707 billion surplus in September (originally A$3.938 billion).

Exports were up 3.4 percent on month at A$45.977 billion following the downwardly revised 7.6 percent increase in the previous month (originally 7.9 percent). Imports rose 2.0 percent on month at A$41.592 billion following the upwardly revised 1.8 percent gain a month earlier (originally 1.1 percent).

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Thursday.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI nach Inflationszahlen letztlich schwächer -- DAX geht kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessenhöher -- Anleger in Asien uneins - Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Aktie tiefer: Källenius führt europäische Autoindustrie erneut an
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie
SoftwareONE-Aktie unter Druck: Kaderleute unter Verdacht auf Insiderhandel - Razzia in 3 Ländern
VAT Aktie News: VAT schiesst am Mittwochmittag hoch
HUGO BOSS-Aktie bricht ein: Modekonzern stellt Anleger auf Übergangsjahr ein
KI-Hype um NVIDIA & Co.: Warum ein anderer Tech-CEO bewusst dagegen hält - und damit Erfolg hat
Glencore-Aktie gesucht: Alumbrera-Mine soll Ende 2026 zurückkehren
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit Mitte November
Baloise-Aktie fällt: CFO Carsten Stolz verlässt Gruppe per Ende 2025

3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
05:49 OSZE-Jahrestreffen ohne Außenminister der USA und Russlands
05:49 Putin reist zu Staatsbesuch nach Indien
05:49 Steinmeier hält Rede im britischen Parlament
05:49 Gibt es eine Einigung bei den Bund-Länder-Finanzen?
05:49 Bundestag stimmt über Steuerpaket ab
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zum Friedensplan für die Ukraine
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger' zu Ukraine-Gesprächen in Russland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zur Gefahr einer instabilen Regierung
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rheinpfalz' zu Witkoff-Verhandlungen in Moskau
05:34 Pressestimme: 't-online' zum gescheiterten Friedensgespräch in Moskau