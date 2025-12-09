After-Hours Gainers: Exicure Tops List With 72% Jump, Wave Life And Assembly Biosciences Advance

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology stocks saw notable movement in after-hours trading on Monday, with several companies posting strong gains. Below is a structured look at the key movers and the developments driving their performance.

Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) surged in after-hours trading, climbing 72.61% to $9.20, a gain of $3.87. At the close, shares stood at $5.33, up 3.50% during regular hours. The sharp rise followed the company's announcement of positive results from its completed Phase 2 trial evaluating burixafor (GPC-100) in combination with propranolol and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). The therapy demonstrated success in mobilizing hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT). Approximately 90% of participants achieved the primary endpoint, with the findings presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) rose 10.39% after hours to $3.40, adding $0.32. This came after a regular session decline of 8.33%, closing at $3.08. No company-specific updates were released on Monday.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) advanced 8.38% after hours to $1.81, gaining $0.14. During the regular session, shares closed at $1.67, up 39.17%. No new announcements were made on Monday.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) rose 6.55% after-hours to $7.16, up $0.44. Shares had closed at $6.72, down 2.33% earlier in the day. No fresh updates were reported.

Metagenomi, Inc. (MGX) gained 7.18% after hours to $1.94, adding $0.13. The stock closed at $1.81, up 1.69% during regular trading. While no new announcements were made Monday, the company recently disclosed plans to present preclinical data supporting APOC3, its third target in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, at the Nature Conference "Cracking the Code: Nucleic Acid Medicines Coming of Age" in Boston, December 8-10, 2025.

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) rose 4.81% after hours to $0.85, gaining $0.039. Shares closed at $0.81, down 1.68% earlier in the day. No updates were issued Monday.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) climbed 3.02% after hours to $7.85, adding $0.23. The stock had closed at $7.62, down 3.61%. On December 1, the company announced a publication in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, highlighting advances in plasma biomarkers to optimize early proof-of-concept trials in Alzheimer's disease.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) rose 4.77% after hours to $9.18, gaining $0.42. Shares closed at $8.76, down slightly by 0.23%. No new announcements were made Monday.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares rose 4.97% after hours to $19.44, adding $0.92. The stock had already soared during regular trading, closing at $18.52, up 147.26%. The company announced the commencement of a $250 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offering.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) gained 5.96% after hours to $37.49, adding $2.11. Shares closed at $35.38, up 1.06% during the regular session. The company reported positive interim results from two Phase 1b studies of its investigational long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitors. The data included the first reported results for ABI-1179 with weekly oral dosing, and ABI-5366 with monthly oral dosing, building on earlier positive findings.