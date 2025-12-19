Sharps Technology Aktie 117888563 / US82003F1012
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.12.2025 05:27:00
After-Hours Biotech Rally: Inspira, MediciNova, DiaMedica Therapeutics Among Gainers
(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in Thursday's after-hours trading session, with investors reacting to recent corporate updates and clinical milestones.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) rose 5.88% to $1.08 as of 7:56 PM EST. While there was no fresh news on Thursday, the company recently announced on December 15 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with YA II PN, Ltd. for a registered direct offering of its ordinary shares. Inspira also signed a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA, providing additional equity financing flexibility.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) added 1.79% to close at $6.27 in after-hours trading at 7:54 PM EST. The stock moved higher despite no new corporate developments being reported during the day.
MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) advanced 4.83% to $1.52 after announcing the successful completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 OXTOX study. The trial, led by Dr. Janette Vardy and Dr. Haryana Dhillon, is evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in metastatic colorectal cancer patients. A total of 100 patients have been randomized across two treatment arms at 11 clinical sites in Australia, with recruitment now officially closed.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) gained 5.56% to $1.33 in after-hours trading. The move came without any new company-specific announcements on Thursday.
Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) climbed nearly 4% to $2.09 as of 7:24 PM EST. Shares advanced despite no fresh updates from the company.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) rose 2.89% to $8.55 after reporting a productive pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its planned study of DM199 in preeclampsia. The FDA requested one additional non-clinical study in a rabbit model, with results expected by the second quarter of 2026.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) edged higher by 1.36% to $8.21 in after-hours trading. While no new developments were reported Thursday, the company recently announced completion of its Phase 1a study of CRB-913 and initiation of the Phase 1b CANYON-1 trial, targeting chronic obesity management.
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) added 0.83% to $8.49 in after-hours trading at 6:35 PM EST, recovering slightly after a 5.61% decline during the regular session. Earlier in the day, the company announced completion of enrollment of 144 patients in its PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical trial, evaluating PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease.
Nachrichten zu Sharps Technology Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.