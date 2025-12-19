After-Hours Biotech Rally: Inspira, MediciNova, DiaMedica Therapeutics Among Gainers

(RTTNews) - Several small-cap biotech and healthcare names posted notable gains in Thursday's after-hours trading session, with investors reacting to recent corporate updates and clinical milestones.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) rose 5.88% to $1.08 as of 7:56 PM EST. While there was no fresh news on Thursday, the company recently announced on December 15 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with YA II PN, Ltd. for a registered direct offering of its ordinary shares. Inspira also signed a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (SEPA) with YA, providing additional equity financing flexibility.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) added 1.79% to close at $6.27 in after-hours trading at 7:54 PM EST. The stock moved higher despite no new corporate developments being reported during the day.

MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) advanced 4.83% to $1.52 after announcing the successful completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 OXTOX study. The trial, led by Dr. Janette Vardy and Dr. Haryana Dhillon, is evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in metastatic colorectal cancer patients. A total of 100 patients have been randomized across two treatment arms at 11 clinical sites in Australia, with recruitment now officially closed.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) gained 5.56% to $1.33 in after-hours trading. The move came without any new company-specific announcements on Thursday.

Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) climbed nearly 4% to $2.09 as of 7:24 PM EST. Shares advanced despite no fresh updates from the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) rose 2.89% to $8.55 after reporting a productive pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its planned study of DM199 in preeclampsia. The FDA requested one additional non-clinical study in a rabbit model, with results expected by the second quarter of 2026.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) edged higher by 1.36% to $8.21 in after-hours trading. While no new developments were reported Thursday, the company recently announced completion of its Phase 1a study of CRB-913 and initiation of the Phase 1b CANYON-1 trial, targeting chronic obesity management.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) added 0.83% to $8.49 in after-hours trading at 6:35 PM EST, recovering slightly after a 5.61% decline during the regular session. Earlier in the day, the company announced completion of enrollment of 144 patients in its PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical trial, evaluating PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease.