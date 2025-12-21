Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’172 0.3%  SPI 18’088 0.2%  Dow 48’135 0.4%  DAX 24’288 0.4%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’760 0.3%  Gold 4’339 0.1%  Bitcoin 70’170 3.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 60.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla11448018Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Aktien von Roche und Novartis: Pharmakonzerne erzielen Einigung mit US-Regierung - Prognosen bekräftigt
CEO der Tesla-Aktie Elon Musk gewinnt Rechtsstreit um Milliarden-Aktienpaket
So viel hätte eine Investition in Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC) von vor 1 Jahr gekostet
So viel hätte eine Worldcoin-Investition von vor 1 Jahr gekostet
Suche...
22.12.2025 00:01:11

Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had given up almost 170 points or 4.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 4,020-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 26.04 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 4,020.55 after trading between 3,997.05 and 4,055.78. Volume was 426 million shares worth 15.7 trillion won. There were 604 gainers and 276 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial strengthened 1.44 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.97 percent, Hana Financial improved 0.76 percent, Samsung Electronics slumped 1.21 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 0.90 percent, LG Electronics vaulted 1.40 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.91 percent, Naver jumped 2.17 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.65 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.79 percent, SK Innovation climbed 0.95 percent, POSCO Holdings dipped 0.17 percent, SK Telecom expanded 0.94 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.28 percent, Hyundai Mobis surged 4.12 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.21 percent and Kia Motors added 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 183.04 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 48,134.89, while the NASDAQ rallied 301.26 points or 1.31 percent to end at 23,307.62 and the S&P 500 gained 59.74 points or 0.88 percent to close at 6,834.50.

For the week, the Dow slid 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid sharp gains from the technology shares thanks to solid earnings news and easing concerns of a tech bubble.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a modest increase by existing home sales in the U.S. in November. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. rebounded less than expected in December.

Crude oil increased on Friday amid concerns of a supply side disruption due to brewing U.S.-Venezuela tensions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up by $0.47 or 0.84 percent at $56.62 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
19.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Allzeithoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’687.65 19.90 SD4B8U
Short 13’977.62 13.68 SW5BQU
Short 14’482.96 8.94 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’171.85 19.12.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’605.59 19.61 SRWBTU
Long 12’330.94 13.83 S9VBDU
Long 11’793.69 8.88 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
Anleger-Favorit 2025: Credo Technology lässt sogar NVIDIA-Aktie hinter sich
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Aktien von Roche und Novartis: Pharmakonzerne erzielen Einigung mit US-Regierung - Prognosen bekräftigt
Nestlé-Aktie schwächer: Konzern trennt sich ab 2026 von seinem Wassergeschäft

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:22 Selenskyj: Konstruktive Gespräche in Miami
19:56 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund siegt 2:0 gegen Gladbach
19:17 ROUNDUP/Ukraine: Ungefähr 50 Ukrainer nach Russland verschleppt
18:26 Novartis und Roche bekräftigen Ausblick nach Vereinbarung mit USA
18:21 Frankreich baut das größte Kriegsschiff Europas
17:56 Justizminister: Epstein-Dateien auf Bitten Betroffener gelöscht
17:54 ROUNDUP: Ukraine-Gespräche in Miami mit Unterhändlern aller Seiten
17:48 Van Aken: Keine Koalition mit der CDU in Sachsen-Anhalt
17:46 Innenministerium: Mehr Hamas-Symbole könnten verboten werden